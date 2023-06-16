A camera captured the moment when some alleged thieves board a vehicle that they stole on Av. 1 de Mayo in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.



Through Twitter, the user @SoyNaucalpan shared the video where two men can be seen inside a car, while they make fun of what happened.

“For pen… we crossed paths and what happened? What a ching… to your mother… she and she are eating well shit… ”, the subjects are heard saying.

In addition, the men talk about other robberies where they detailed cars of other models. Added to this, one of them is seen checking the glove compartment to verify the model of the car.

For his part, one of them asked: “Don’t you take his watch?”

Meanwhile, the other subject replied: “No dude, I didn’t take it off, so help me breathe, I do all the work, I can’t take it off and snatch it, yes I’m a good plunderer, but…”.

Next, the video in which the robbery and the conversation was recorded:

It is worth mentioning that, according to the Twitter account, the car it was abandoned in the Tacuba neighborhood of Mexico City.

GDA THE UNIVERSAL