A 20-year-old young man was electrocuted while trying to steal underground high-voltage cables in the southwest area of ​​Rosarioin Argentina, and was hospitalized in critical condition, with 90% of his body burned.

As reported in the last few hours by police and judicial sources, the incident occurred on Sunday, shortly before 8 pm, in Presidente Perón at 6100, in an open ditch of the Provincial Energy Company (EPE) through which electricity cables pass. high voltage.

The young man, identified by the police as Ezequiel Francisco Curaba, 20, entered the ditch to steal the cables when he receivedHe received an electric shock that caused serious burns..

A viral video captured by residents of the area shows the young man minutes after the incident in a state of shock and being attended to by personnel from the Integrated Health Emergency System (Sies).

🇦🇷 | A young man tried to steal high voltage cables, was electrocuted and ended up with 90% of his body burned in Rosario, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/n2XPyRYUGQ — News Alert (@AlertaNoticiera) February 12, 2024

The young man had to be referred for care to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (HECA), from where they reported that He was admitted with 90% of his body burned and was in intensive care with a “critical” condition..

His brother, a 34-year-old man who was an accomplice in the robbery, was unharmed and was detained by police.

Andrea Becherucci, director of the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca), delivered the first medical report of the criminal who was burned.

“He is on mechanical ventilatory assistance, sedated, under inotropic support. [medicamentos que aumentan la contracción cardíaca]developing due to an inflammatory response and shock with multiple organ dysfunction,” the doctor reported.

“The condition is very critical and its prognosis is reserved,” explained Becherucci.

