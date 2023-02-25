A motorcyclist lost his life when fleeing through wide avenues. According to the first information, he was trying to escape after having committed a robbery.

The incident was recorded by a camera in the sector. The subject tried to cross an avenue in Brazil at high speed without making the respective stop to see if other cars were on the road. Due to the rush, he did not realize that a bus was passing by.

The car hit him violently, so much so that his helmet was thrown off while he hit the platform hard. and ended up lying meters ahead.

Immediately, two police motorcycles appeared at the same intersection and realized the tragic end. Just getting a little closer, they noticed that the designated thief was lying without vital signs due to the serious injuries to his body and skull.

The case has been disseminated on social networks as proof of the criminality that plagues Brazil. According to a recent report from the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice of Mexico – an entity that analyzes the situation in all of Latin America -, Brazil has ten cities in the ‘top’ 50 of the most violent in the world.

Mossoró, Salvador, Manaus, Feira de Santana, Vitória da Conquista, Natal, Fortaleza. Recife, Maceió and Teresina are part of the list due to their high rates of homicides caused by robberies, cases of hit men, among others.

Sensitive images:

A security camera records the moment a criminal dies in the middle of a police chase in Brazil 🇧🇷 🤔😲 pic.twitter.com/5eROXF0WEz – CrónicaPolicial (@CronicaPolicial) February 22, 2023

