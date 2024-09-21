It’s not often that one of the best goalkeepers in the history of world football fails, but things happen. Thibaut Courtois tried to stop a low cross and, unfortunately for him, the ball ended up hitting his left leg and then lodged in the Real Madrid goal, a situation that has the Merengues down 0-1 on the scoreboard just 53 minutes into the match against Espanyol.
The play that led to the goal had notes of great quality, as Leandro Cabrera sent a ball with his hand from 50 meters for Jofre Carreras to run, who headed towards the goal and under pressure from Arda Güler, he sent a powerful cross from below that seemed like it would reach the Periquitos striker but it didn’t, as misfortune followed the Belgian goalkeeper who, when trying to cut off the attempted cross in a good way, embedded the ball in his own goal.
#Video #Thibaut #Courtoiss #grave #mistake #puts #Real #Madrid #ahead #Espanyol
