Is a feline and has four paws. But it is not a pet, but a wild animal. In a village in Russia, the neighbors stayed surprised seeing one lioness rise to a roof. The viral video toured social networks.

The episode occurred on March 26 in Kozino, located Moscow Oblast. A family was at home when they observed the feline and they decided film it through your window.

Following the situation, the police were called. Soon, an officer approached the place and found that there is a hatchery of animals that have the Papers in order”, reported Vesti.ru (VGTRK).

As explained by the owners of that establishment, the lioness called “Tare“came out of his enclosure for “take a breath“without the fact happening to adults: there were no injuries.

“We don’t let anyone in, it is a closed area. Nor do we leave friends. This is all for us (…) “, stated the owner, Pavel Sizov, cited by the same medium.

It is not the first time that the kennel has made the news. Makes approx. one year, one Cougar I know escaped from the kennel, bit yet dog in it neck and the dragged down the street. Fortunately, the can survived and the feline ended up being recaptured, consigned Vesti.ru.

Feline. On another occasion, a cougar escaped from the scene and attacked a dog. Illustrative photo / file: Pixabay.

Some villagers disagreed with the kennel: “Living in such conditions not good. Also, I have elderly parents, for whom I am worried. I’m not sure I can face this lioness myself “, said a neighbor in the area to Vesti.ru, worried about a possible escape of the mammal.

As clarified by the local media, on January 1, 2021 it entered validity a law what prohibits the keeping of wild animals in homes. As in this case the lioness arrived before the rule was implemented, the lioness will not be taken away. However, they will not be able to bring another new animal.