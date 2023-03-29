A teacher of a nursery she was saved from being lynched by parents and neighbors from the Tlalpan mayor’s office, after being accused of hitting a 10-month-old baby who was under her care.

Through social networks, the video in which elements of the Mexico City police can be seen helping the teacher who was accused of hitting the baby went viral.

The recording shows how a group of people arrives at what is presumably the children’s room and begins to break the glass of the windows with pipes.

Moments later, the police authorities arrive at the scene and put the woman in a patrol car while they try to disperse all the people.

Finally, it is seen how staff from the Administrative Verification Institute (Invea) place stamps of suspension of activities in the educational facility.

It should be noted that the mother of the baby who was beaten made a public complaint against the nursery, because her son showed clear signs of violence on his face.