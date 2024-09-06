A heavy shooting was registered in the municipality of Corregidora in Querétaro, after that Armed subjects will try to kidnap a businessmano. Two people were injured after the attack.

The events occurred shortly before 12:00 hours this Friday, at the height of the Balvanera Industrial Park, in the municipality of Corregidora, as confirmed by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

According to local media, armed men apparently tried to kidnap a businessman who was traveling aboard a Rolls Royce van in white, with license plates for the state of Morelos.

However, the businessman’s bodyguards repelled the attack, which led to a shootout that resulted in two people injured, who were taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.

The SSPM of Corregidora reported through its social networks that elements of the corporation were maintaining an operation in the area in search of those likely responsible for the shooting.

(Photo: Screenshot)

He also explained that the scene of the events was cordoned off for the collection of evidence and awaiting the FGE of Querétaro.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement detailing that the relevant information was collected at the scene and the evidence related to the incident was processed.

He also said that two people were injured and were taken to a private hospital by the private security personnel of one of the injured.

He also said that the second injured person was part of the bodyguards of the businessman who was injured after the shooting.