A local in La Cámpora was attacked by a man who tried to set the place on fire and was filmed by a security camera. The fire was controlled and from the Kirchnerist group they confirmed that the headquarters, baptized Diego Armando Maradona, will be inaugurated this Saturday, as planned.

As reported by Emmanuel González Santalla, provincial senator of the Frente de Todos, the attack occurred this Saturday at dawn at the premises located on the corner of San Lorenzo and Cangallo, in the town of Villa Corina, south of the GBA.

This is how the premises of La Cámpora de Avellaneda remained after they tried to set it on fire.

The images of a security camera show a man in a cap and jacket approaching the place, spray the front with a bottle of alcoholHe then kneels to start the fire with a lighter. Then run away.

“There are minority sectors who are bothered by militancy, they cannot stand their constant aggression. Let us continue to respond with love and organization. We have chosen the path of collective construction, of commitment to others, and They won’t get to run us for a moment“González Santalla wrote on his Twitter account, where he stated that “the space will be inaugurated despite the aggression received.”

And I add: “For this reason, this afternoon we will be inaugurating this space of the neighbors for the neighbors; because these acts, far from stopping, give us more strength to move forward.”

