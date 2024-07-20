An unusual penalty occurred this Saturday in the Brazilian Championship, in the match that Flamengo faced against Criciuma, playing at home at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

The game was tied at 1-1 when the incident occurred. Rodrigo had given the visitors the lead in the 35th minute and Pedro equalised in the 76th after a pass from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Criciuma ended up losing the match due to a clever move that went wrong. In the 85th minute, unusually, there were two balls on the field, one of them inside the visitors’ area.

Everton’s striker entered the field at 18:00 to shoot and in his attempt to stop him, Criciuma’s defender Barreto kicked the other ball and hit the one the Flamengo player was carrying. The referee, Maguielson Lima Barbosa, immediately awarded a penalty.

Why was Flamengo awarded a penalty? Was it properly called?

Was the penalty correctly called? The answer is yes. Why? In Law 12, among the offences that are sanctioned as a direct free kick, is “throwing an object at the ball, an opponent or a referee, or hitting the ball with an object”.

In this case, since the ball was not the one being played with, it is considered a foreign object and throwing it to hit the other player is considered an infraction.

After several minutes of protests from Criciuma’s players, striker Gabigol scored Flamengo’s winning goal in the 89th minute. Tite’s team thus took revenge for another penalty that Pedro had missed in the 64th minute.

“I’ve never seen it before, but it’s the rule. The referee did the right thing. It’s good that I was on the pitch to take the kick,” Gabigol said at the end of the match.

