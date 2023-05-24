A surveillance camera from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office captured the moment in which a four-year-old boy is thrown over the wall that separates this country from Mexico to try to overcome the security controls.

(Also: There are 44 towns in Spain where no one wants to be mayor, how will they solve it?)

The images, publicly distributed this Tuesday by the authorities, were taken in the enclave of San Diego (California, USA), which borders territorially with the Mexican city of Tijuana, and in them you can also see how the little boy waits for another group of people to jump down the fence.

The head of the US border patrol, Raúl Ortiz, later reported via Twitter that the minor was treated by a first aid team after receiving the alert and that he is in perfect health.

(Also: Do ​​you want to travel? These are the questions that are usually asked when obtaining the visa)

ALERT: If you embark on the dangerous journey to the United States, criminal organizations will extort additional money from you and your family. If you get sick or injured during the journey, the smugglers will leave you to die alone. pic.twitter.com/9A8qkT3zaM —CBP (@CBP) May 23, 2023

In addition, Ortiz reported that the agents who went to the area reported “shots near their position,” for which reason The incident is still being investigated to try to identify the suspects. that appear in the images.

(We recommend: Who are the Russian soldiers fighting with Ukraine and why do they worry Moscow?)

“Don’t trust human traffickers!” concluded the tweet from the US official, which was also accompanied by the same video, about 90 seconds long.

They reveal video of the moment a 4-year-old boy is dropped from the top of the wall. Fortunately he survived, adults have died from the same altitude between Tijuana and San Diego. pic.twitter.com/ZPh1bagsMu — Alfredo Alvarez (@AlfredoAlvarezz) May 23, 2023

More than 10 days after the lifting of what is known as Title 42, the border restriction that allowed the United States to return undocumented people on the spot for health reasons, the border city of Tijuana is one of the places that continues to host the most migrants.

(Read: The law that threatens the future of undocumented foreign workers in Florida)

Religious activists and organizations They have reported an increase in the number of displaced people they host of “up to 500%” due, in part, to the fact that they were dissuaded from jumping the wall now that Title 8 is back in force.

(More news: UK announces student visa reform: what changes and why?)

According to Title 8, which was already applied before Title 42 entered into force, the Illegal migrants will be expelled and a ban will be placed on them entry into the United States for the next five years. Furthermore, they may face criminal prosecution if they try again during this period.

EFE