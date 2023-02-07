Like something out of a movie, the spectacular rescue of a man whose boat was hit by a strong tide was recorded on video by the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The impeccable operation of the man stranded at sea ended with an unexpected turn of events: it turns out that the rescued is a wanted criminal for different cases of criminal harassment, disorders and various breaches of the law, who is also a fan of a series from the eighties.

The images of the rescue were published by the coast guard this Friday, in which you can see the rescue of a man whose boat capsized due to a strong blow from the waves.

The shared video recounts that the rescue helicopter arrived when they received an alert signal while on a training mission.

When the helicopter appears on the scene, a lifeboat can be seen arriving at the scene and trying to rescue the only crew member of the other boat.

The surf made it dangerous to rescue the man by boat, so the aircrew had to go into action. It was there that Petty Officer First Class Walton entered, who swam to the boat that later it capsized due to a strong impact of the waves.

That did not stop the rescuer from completing the operation and recovering the man safe and sound to later be transferred to the Astoria Coast Guard base, where he was treated by emergency medical services.

(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

After the video of the film rescue was shared, it was revealed that the wrecked ship had been stolen two days earlierand that the rescued man had an arrest warrant to be interrogated for the facts.

In addition to that, the man, identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, is also listed as the main suspect in an unusual incident. Apparently Labonte would have left a dead fish in a famous house that was used for the filming of the movie The Goonies, an eighties movie classic.

The users of social networks were the key detectives to unite both subjects; bringing to light that the person whose life was saved was in fact a criminal wanted for various crimesincluding the robbery of the ship where he was rescued.

In response to the video of the rescue shared by the coast guard, a user made the bizarre event known.

The timeline of events would indicate that Jerico Labronte placed a dead fish on the doorstep of the Goonies’ house, then robbed a boat and tried to steer it into the ocean, ultimately being rescued by the coast guard that handed him over to justice for the different cases of criminal harassmentdisorders and various breaches of the law of which he is accused.

