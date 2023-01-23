A 31-year-old man has been found guilty on Monday of two counts of robbery after having entered the home of the British cyclist Mark Cavendish, winner of more than 53 stages in the Majors, to take watches worth 700,000 pounds, 3,947,032,771 Colombian pesos, at knifepoint.

After the ruling, the Essex Police revealed the recordings of the robbery, in which the criminals threatened to stab the new Astana team cyclist and his wife.

(‘Hold on, heart’: Dani Alves’ wife collapses: heartbreaking message after prison change).

Robbery entering his house

In a trial in the English town of Chelmsford, the jury found Romario Henry, a resident of southeast London, responsible for the robbery, who had denied the facts and will know his sentence in February.

Henry and Ali Sesay, 28, who admitted to involvement in the crime at an earlier hearing, entered the cyclist’s home in Ongar, north-east London, in the early hours of November 27, 2021.

His wife, Peta, recounted during the trial that she heard noises during the night on the ground floor of the house, went down to investigate and found “some men with ski masks running towards the stairs.”

The woman, who says there were “between three and five people” in the group, returned screaming to the room, but did not have time to activate the alarm.

“One of them put a huge black knife to (her husband’s) throat and said ‘where are the watches?’ and ‘do you want me to stab you?'”described.

Four days before the robbery, the cyclist had left the hospital after an accident in which he broke three ribs and suffered a perforation in his right lung.

1) Two men have been convicted of robbery at the #Essex home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta. In a statement, the couple said: ‘What happened that night is something that no family should ever have to go through.’ pic.twitter.com/HW58xMlFbs — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 23, 2023

SPORTS

*With EFE

More sports news