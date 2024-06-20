A personnel transport truck with workers on board remained caught in floods caused by the rains of the Tropical Storm Alberto in Ramos ArizpeCoahuila.

Elements of Municipal Civil Protection, Firefighters and Public Security responded to the call for help and They rescued 24 workers who were on board the truck, which was stranded at the north entrance of the Santa María Industrial Park.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, when the truck driver entered the flooded area and could no longer move forward, so he requested support from the emergency service. 911 emergencies.

In total there were 24 workers, who were heading to the Adient company, who were rescued by emergency bodies and brought to safety.

On the other hand, the rescuers also helped the driver of a vehicle that was stranded in a strong current on the road to San José de los Nuncios.

He Mayor of Ramos Arizpe, José María “Chema” Moralesrecognized the work of the rescuers who acted in a timely manner to bring these people to safety in the midst of the floods caused by Tropical Storm Alberto in the southeast of Coahuila.

Likewise, he shared video of both cases, where the moment of the respective rescues and the flooding panorama that occurs in the area as a result of the abundant rainfall is observed.

It is worth mentioning that the phenomenon has already weakened Tropical depressionHowever, the heavy rains it has generated in Coahuila have caused havoc such as flooding and road closures.

According to National Meteorological Service (SMN), the center of “Alberto” was located at noon today 50 kilometers east northeast of San Luis Potosí, SLP, and 170 km west-southwest of Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas. The phenomenon is moving west at 30 kilometers per hour, with sustained winds of 55 and gusts of 75 km/h.

Its wide circulation will produce rains of 150 to 250 millimeters (mm) in the state of Coahuila, and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the state.