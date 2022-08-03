Guadalajara Jalisco.- A elderly couple was rescued by citizens after being stranded in the flood occurred on Coló avenue at the intersection with Isla Pantenaria street in the Jardines de San José neighborhood, this was the product of the rains that occurred during noon on August 3.

In videos shared on social networks, it can be seen how a citizen swims carrying the woman on his back while the other people shout that a man is also in the vehicle.

The rescue came after a man broke one of the windows with a sledgehammer and then helped the couple and a dog that was also in the vehicle.

The flood reached 70 centimeters as reported by Civil Protection and Firefighters of Guadalajara. In addition, 7 cars were stranded due to the intensity of the rain, and two trees were knocked down.

In El Salto at least 18 houses were flooded. The affected homes are located in the municipal capital, the Azucena, Cima Serena, Residencial del Ángel, Jardines del Castillo, El Verde, Galaxia Bonita and Carretera a El Salto neighborhoods.

Flooding on Colón Avenue and Pantenaria Island in Guadalajara / @kirschner1

In Zapopan three floods were recorded on public roadsone at the intersections of Puerto Tampico and Guadalupe in the Miramar neighborhood, which caused a car to be stranded, also López Mateos Avenue at the height of the administrative unit, was affected because the water rose up to 40 centimeters so the road was closed for a few moments.

Also in Mariano Otero and Periférico, the streets were flooded up to 30 centimeters, for which Zapopan Civil Protection elements released storm drains.