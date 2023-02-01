Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Video: They rescue a brown bear that was trapped in a tire

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World
0


close

Grizzly

He is FÃ©odor, the brown bear, who got trapped in the middle of the flat.

Photo:

Telegram: Otryad_centrospas

He is Fyodor, the brown bear, who got trapped in the middle of the flat.

The animal was playing with the object in a Russian nature park, rescuers came to help it.

Natural parks have become essential to preserve wildlife threatened by climate change and illegal hunting. The animals that live there lead a quiet life away from the routine dangers of the wild environment.

(Keep reading: Ukraine announces EU summit as ‘strong signal’ to Russia.)

Moreover, some spend their days in sectors suitable for human beings to try, as far as possible, that they have a natural and normative development according to the needs of each species, so it is normal to find vehicle tires for the specimens to have fun.

Removing a tire from a live bear is a special operation.

However, this type of object may not always fulfill its function, since in the last hours the video of an brown bear stuck in one of these tires, considerably affecting its health.

Some rescuers were present in the area to try to help this mammal that he found the rubber wrapping a large part of his abdominal area. The agents of the Russian natural park had to put Fyodor, the name of the animal, to sleep in order to carry out the operation.

“Removing a tire from a live bear is a special operation! For the safety of all participants in the process, Fedia (short for Fiódor) fI was temporarily sedated,” detailed one of the rescuers to local media.

