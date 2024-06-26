“We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. “Democracy must be respected” was the first message that the President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arcewarning what would be a Coup attempt.

Was the Vice President of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, who at 1:51 p.m. referred to the mobilization as a coup against the federal government of that nation. “We denounce to the International community that in Bolivia there is a coup d’état against our democratically elected Government,” he announced on the social network “X” (formerly Twitter).

Several have been published on social networks VIDEOS where a large group of soldiers can be seen crowding Murillo Square which is located in front of the Government Palace in La Paz, capital of Boliviaand later they are seen forcing the main entrance with the help of a military tank to forcefully enter the federal property.

The attempt to Bolivian coup d’état It would have been directed by the former general of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zúñiga, who was removed from his position after statements in which he criticized former President Evo Morales.

The reactions of political leaders did not take long to wait for these announcements, among which the one issued by the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales.

“We denounce that a Group of the Special Regiment of Challapata “Mendez Arcos” took the Plaza Murillo with snipers. This seems to indicate that they prepared in advance the Coup. I ask the people with a democratic vocation to defend the Homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people,” Evo Morales posted.

Coup attempt in Bolivia

For his part, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)condemned the attempted coup against the Bolivian government.

“We express the strongest condemnation of the coup attempt in Bolivia. Our total support and support for President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, authentic democratic authority of that brotherly town and country,” he posted on the “X” social network.

The Organization of American States (OAS) He also spoke out regarding the coup d’état against the Bolivian government, about which the organization’s general secretary, Luis Almagro, warned that “he will not tolerate any form of breach of the constitutional order.”

Coup attempt in Bolivia