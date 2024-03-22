The series “Penguin” (The Penguin) already has a new look of the story that will follow the saga of the film “Batman”.

This Friday morning a new teaser of the “The Penguin” miniseries was announced by the platform Maxformerly called HBO Max.

In this first look at “Penguin” can be seen at Oswald Cobblepot as The Penguininterpreted by Colin Farrellwhom we had already enjoyed in the movie “Batman” from 2022 with Robert Pattinson.

The “The Penguin” miniseries will be based on the life of Oswald Cobblepot during his rise to become the Gotham's most powerful mobster.

In the first teaser you can see appearances of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni and more.

When does The Penguin series premiere and where?

The miniseries will have 8 episodes and will be available on the streaming platform Max the next fall.

