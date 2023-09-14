This Wednesday the authorities reported that Danelo Cavalcante was recaptured by the United States authorities, after he committed the feat of escaping from prison in Pennsylvania in the style of Spiderman.

A video has circulated on social media of the moment Danelo Cavalcante climbed the prison walls as if he were Spider-Man, on August 31 from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, in southeastern Pennsylvania.

In the video released this week, the man is seen climbing between two walls of the exercise yard, resting his arms and legs on both sides of the walls and advancing little by little until he disappears from the shot.

The capture

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a press conference that the fugitive was apprehended this morning, around 8:00 a.m. (12:00 GMT), after being surrounded by police officers.

The final capture operation began on Tuesday night, after the burglar alarm of a house near Priser Road allowed the agents to narrow the search perimeter, as reported by EFE.

A helicopter participating in the search tasks detected the presence of a heat source, but due to a storm it could not continue operating.

This morning, with daylight, the fugitive was detected again, who presumably spent several hours hiding in the undergrowth and tried to escape by crawling, until a police dog caught him.

Cavalcante will be transferred today to a prison where he will have to serve the life sentence to which he was sentenced for killing his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in April 2021 in the house they shared.

Images offered by the media showed him handcuffed with his hands behind his back before being placed in a police van and wearing different clothes than what he was wearing in the last official photographs.

His case has raised great expectations among the American media and has kept Chester County in suspense for a few days in which it has been seen on several occasions. On Sunday he stole a gun from a citizen who tried to confront him.