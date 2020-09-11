Since the start of confinement, she says she has never worked so hard. Mona is however 100% on short-time work. She knows she’s not supposed to, but she doesn’t see how to resist pressure from her employer. This is her first permanent contract, she was hired at the end of January 2020 and she is still in a trial period. “We’re not talking about a ‘war effort’ anymore, she says. They put the knife to our throats. “

While spending the day with the young woman who, in fact, teleworks from her home, the journalist of “Complément d’études” witnessed these pressures. Her supervisor contacted her throughout the day. She phoned him, then bombarded her with text messages: “Be careful, we are still losing subscribers. Concentrate on your monthly goals”, “I need to feel your motivation for this position” or “Don’t forget not that you are paid 84% of your salary … “

Making an employee work on short-time work is illegal and punishable by 2 years in prison

A more or less subtle form of blackmail denounced by Mona. How to explain these abuses? Is it being young? In a trial period? Especially since the 84% of her salary that the young woman receives (as part of the partial unemployment scheme set up during the coronavirus pandemic) is not paid by the employer, but by the State … Since the start of the crisis, 20 million euros have been spent to finance this device. Mona is aware that this partial salary, which is a little over 1,500 euros of public money per month, is in fact paid by French citizens.

What she has been living for several months is “scandalous”, judges the young woman – without daring to denounce her employer to the authorities. He risks up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros for “illegal work”. This is how the Labor Code considers the fact of making work an employee placed on partial unemployment.

Extract from “Covid: the cheating bosses”, a report to see in “Further investigation” on September 10, 2020.

