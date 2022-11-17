State of Mexico.- This Thursday morning there was a strong fire in 10 vents of the Río de los Remediosin the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, which required the mobilization of several emergency forces and was finally put down.

Apparently the The accident started around 7:30 a.m. in a wastewater pipeline near Periférico Río de los Remedios, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl. However, within an hour and a half it spread to six nearby vents.

And it is that the methane gas buildup generated by the wastewater from the drainage channel was what caused the incident in 10 vents of the piped channel known as Río de Los Remedios.

Due to the proximity to the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office and the Ecatepec municipality, emergency teams from the three demarcations worked in the area, since it affected the limits of the El Chamizal, San Felipe de Jesús and Valle de Aragón colonies sixth section.

Firefighters from the Ecatepec Civil Protection Directorate also attended, in coordination with vulcanos from the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl. Tlalnepantla and Mexico City.

As part of the attention to the strong fire, vehicular circulation on Centenario Avenue, known as Periférico Río de Los Remedios, was closed, but it was ruled out that there was a risk to the inhabitants of the area.

Even a Jaguar 1 helicopter from the Ecatepec municipal police carried out reconnaissance flights in the area to gauge the magnitude of the incident.

Andrés Torres, in charge of the dispatch of the Ecatepec Civil Protection and Fire Department, confirmed that the fire of the fire was already controlled by firefighters from different corporations.

Work is now only done to remove the materials reached, mainly grass and garbage accumulated in the area. Here is the video of the accident: