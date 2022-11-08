Guadalajara, Jalisco.- For steal his biketwo subjects pushed a cyclist while he was on board her, who lost control, hit a wall and fell unconsciousso the subjects took the opportunity to take the bike.

In a video recorded by security cameras, they show two men allegedly crossing the Revolucion Avenue in the city of GuadalajaraJalisco while a cyclist was on the other side of the street and one of the subjects jumped on him.

Given the fact, the cyclist lost control of his bike and hit the wall, which caused him to fall unconscious and the two men began to take away the bicycle that he had grabbed with his body.

Both subjects began to struggle to be able to remove the bike until they succeeded and the young man was lying on the ground, so one of them left with the bike while another allegedly took his other belongings.

The second man walks behind his partner who calmly gets on the bike, while the young man remains lying in an alleged unconscious state and the video ends.

The video began to be broadcast through social networks, and according to local media, neighbors have indicated that this has become a recurring practice. So far there is no information from the authorities.