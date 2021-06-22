In recent days, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara series has been released on the Amazon Prime Video platform, a series that was being recorded during the course of 2020 and the first half of 2021.
In this series it has been shown how they live within Chivas and it has been possible to see the Chivas players on a more human and personal side, but it has also shown the energy with which the team’s players live the training sessions, especially central defender Antonio Briseño who has earned the affection and respect of many supporters of the Guadalajara team.
But if there is a part of the series that has attracted attention, it is the discussion that Briseño had with Dieter Villalpando, where the former Chivas footballer makes fun of Antonio Briseño and on different occasions yells at the central defender that he is a bad player for football, this to the laughter of players like Miguel Ponce and Jesús Angulo.
“I’m bad and whatever you want but at least I put eggs in it, you bastard. You don’t even have that.”
– Briseño responds to Dieter
The Chivas fans have applauded Briseño’s reaction to Villalpando’s mockery, recalling that he is a player who was fired from Chivas for indiscipline, while Briseño is one of the players with the most commitment within the team.
