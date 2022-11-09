The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansoresmentioned again this Tuesday in his program, the relationship between Alejandro ‘Alito’ Morenoleader of PRI national and the senator of Brunette, Ricardo Monreal.

On this occasion, Sensors dedicated in his program some songs both for Ricardo Monreal as for Alito Morenowhom he calls “Brother”.

The publication of this edition occurred despite the fact that last week, Ricardo Monreal’s Counselor asked Layda Sansores to respond to the Attorney General’s Office for “political espionage”, today the governor responded from her Martes del Jaguar program.

“Do a flat Monreal: Layda did not spy”

The governor of Campeche criticized Ricardo Monreal for his relationship with the PRI leader, he also denied having spied on the senator.

“Make a flat Monreal: Layda did not spy, Layda did not spy,” said Layda Sansores from her program. Then he continued: “We do not spy, they left us that document, which also, whatever they say, and I bear my responsibility, or I remain silent and keep this information to myself, or I make it known to the public because it is of public interest”.

Sensors He insisted on disclosing more information about him, justifying that as an official his life is public.

“I didn’t go to tell the agreements they had in their bed, and with who knows who, I don’t talk about that… so, how did I hurt their private life? An official, I hope he learns, that his private life is public , when you dedicate yourself to this trade, and you should have impeccable conduct” he said.

Sansores accuses Monreal of influence peddling in favor of Alito Moreno

Also, Layda Sansores accused the senator of influence peddling in favor of the PRI leader:

“A letter of non-exercise of criminal action, it was you who intervened so that Alexander Moreno came out unscathed, given the complaint made by Ulises Ernesto Ruiz,” accused Sansores.

He condemned influence peddling and added, going back to alleged conversations that he previously leaked: “oh brother, I owe you everything.”

“Everytime that Montreal works to ingratiate himself with him (wing), it is a kick that they give to the people of Campeche and we are not going to leave it, this is truly already vulgar, criminal, it is not worth using justice as a bargaining chip. I think this cannot be done,” he insisted.

Layda Sansores exposes properties of Monreal

The governor of Campeche awarded Ricardo Monreal 48 properties and 1,801 hectares, according to an investigation carried out by his team.

Sansores responded to accusations about her properties, pointing out that, of those indicated, some were imprecise and incorrect, or had not been acquired by her, she said.

Of these properties, 5 are awarded to Ricardo Monreal and the rest to their relatives. With Cándido Monreal and David Monreal having the most properties, with 8 and 6 respectively.

Monreal and Alito Moreno love each other: Layda Sansores

To end the program, Layda Sansores invited a musical group to sing a song to Ricardo Monreal and Alexander Alito Moreno.

Before, the governor of Campeche read a publication by Alejandro Moreno, PRI leader, made on October 25, 2022.

“My friendship, my solidarity and my absolute support for Senator Ricardo Monreal, an experienced politician, who has always privileged dialogue and the construction of agreements in favor of Mexico. His party is missing many like him, “published the leader of the PRI.

“They love each other, they love each other but they can’t help it, they don’t even hide it,” he shouted mockingly after reading Alito’s post.

Sansores continued to post WhatsApp conversations from Alexander Alito Moreno despite the fact that the PRI would have obtained an injunction to prevent the governor from publishing more conversations.

In conversations posted on Jaguar Tuesdayit is appreciated that Alito Moreno supplies fuel to Alejandro Rodríguez from Campaigns and Elections, at the same time that they discuss electoral polls in 2021.