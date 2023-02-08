Group King was silent after José stand up to him and tell him all his truths in his face, this after a strong discussion in La Casa de Los Famosos, where a comment by the former was not fully liked by his colleague.

And it is that Rey Grupero took him out of his boxes, but far from going to blows, something that cannot be done within the game, José told him he was a liarin addition to pointing out that all the problems are caused by him.

Although José told him that he had nothing personal against the mexican jokerHe pointed out that he was happy to have moved away from him because he considered him a bad person who has not been honest at all, since he has played very badly to move forward in reality.

He Cynthia Klitbo’s ex He argued that he was the fake, because as he betrayed Dania Méndez, many did not believe him, so they left José’s side.

It is worth mentioning that Rey Grupero had remained strong by being next to Nicole Chávez, who became the second eliminated from La Casa de Los Famosos, but after his departure the influencer was left without strength.