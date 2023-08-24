Video: They knock out La Liendra with a primer and a tremendous fight was put together

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nicolás Arrieta was in charge of the provocation.
Colombian influencers Nicolás Arrieta and ‘La Liendra’ He has a boxing match scheduled, but it was moved up.
The content creators will have their fight on September 1 at the Royal Center of Bogotabut both could not stand it and went to blows at the promotional event. (Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to quarrel: they predict a ‘new fight’) (Luis Rubiales, more fuel to the fire: they reveal another image of a great scandal)
The influencers came face to face in the last hours and it was there when Nicolás took a children’s primer and with it he slapped ‘La Liendra’.
Back and forth…
‘La Liendra’ responded with other blows, while staff members separated them, but they managed to hit each other.
The video went viral on social networks and many people have already taken their favorite.
The children’s primer was no coincidence since it was one of the issues that started the enmity between the two, after Arrieta sent ‘La Liendra’ to read and pointed out that he has no studies.
(Jorelyn Carabalí receives excellent news in the midst of the tragedy)
#Controversy 🎥 🧐
The Bogota influencer, Nicolás Arrieta, hit Nacho in the face with a book, also a Paisa influencer, La Liendra, in the event prior to their boxing match, in September. pic.twitter.com/M0sIXKAfRg
– TSM News (@tsmnoticias) August 23, 2023
