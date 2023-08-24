Video: They knock out La Liendra with a primer and a tremendous fight was put together

Colombian influencers Nicolás Arrieta and ‘La Liendra’ He has a boxing match scheduled, but it was moved up.

The content creators will have their fight on September 1 at the Royal Center of Bogotabut both could not stand it and went to blows at the promotional event.

The influencers came face to face in the last hours and it was there when Nicolás took a children’s primer and with it he slapped ‘La Liendra’.

Back and forth…

‘La Liendra’ responded with other blows, while staff members separated them, but they managed to hit each other.

The video went viral on social networks and many people have already taken their favorite.

The children’s primer was no coincidence since it was one of the issues that started the enmity between the two, after Arrieta sent ‘La Liendra’ to read and pointed out that he has no studies.

