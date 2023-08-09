kylian mbappe He is still away from the first team of the Paris Saint-Germain after, as anticipated, this Monday he trained with the group of those discarded in the club’s sports city in Poissy.

The club resumes training today after a few days off after returning from its Asian tour and the star of the team and the French team was once again called to the session with the group of discarded players, while those who count for Luis Enrique will They will exercise in the afternoon.

What’s happening?

“The club does not change its strategy and only projects itself with players who are committed to the institution and the group,” a club source told the newspaper L’Equipe, to justify maintaining the position of the entity.

That newspaper ensures that Real Madrid, the great candidate to sign the player, will not make a move to present an offer to PSG until it is Mbappé himself who expresses his desire to leave his current club.

They are removing the Mbappé poster from the Parque de los Príncipes. In addition, none of his shirts are no longer sold in the official store How little is left… 🔜⚪🐢 📸Image: @Goal pic.twitter.com/jtKa3fnpvc — Damian (@damiancasol) August 8, 2023

Until now, the French star has insisted that his “only option” is to continue at PSG and complete the remaining year on his contract, albeit without heeding the renewal offers from the Qatari-owned entity.

According to the French press, the club would have offered the player a renewal until 2025 with a “guaranteed transfer clause” at the end of next season, something that Mbappé would also have rejected. Meanwhile, both the footballer and his environment maintain absolute silence.

Well, they don’t want to see it even in paint. In the team store they download his shirt, it is no longer found, and in the stadium they download his image. Conclusions?

