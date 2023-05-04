They denounce animal abuse against a camel allegedly occurred in a restaurant in Amatitán, Jalisco.

Through a video posted on social networks, you can see how a camel attacks a person inside a cage.

Behind this, a woman and a man enter the cage to hit the animal, which sits on the person who attacked. These events allegedly occurred at the ‘Los Camellos Agaves’ restaurant.

Users point out that this place is not appropriate for an animal of this species in a place that is not their habitat.

“Attention @PROFEPA_Mx @SEMARNAT_mx a camel is not to be in a restaurant, the negligence is on the part of the owners from the place, take away the animals and take them to a better place to live and free from exploitation and mistreatment”, requested a citizen.

