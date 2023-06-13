“Murderer, murderer!”: Thanks to neighbors who denounced the “Mata perros de Tala”, they arrested him at the home where he tortured them; he could walk free

After the detention of the “Kill dogs of Tala” thanks to the complaints of the neighbors, ask that the man don’t be free.

The arrest of the subject in the Ruiseñores subdivision of the municipality of felling, Jaliscosurprised witnesses by the findings inside the home.

In place the subject kept the corpses of at least 50 dogs to those who previously had tortured, struck, Burned, abused And till Eaten.

Neighbors denounced repeatedly to the authorities who listened as the dogs screamed for the mistreatment of the subject.

Due to the complaints on social networks, the case began to be better known around the entire state.

The dogs bodies were cremated either stuffed in plastic bags, while in the house they also located the "tools" such as ropes and other objects with which the tortured.

It should be noted that the subject’s animal abuse had already been registered in 2014 in Zapopan, Jalisco, because killed a dog by kicking it from a second story which he had no punishment .

Collectives from both Tala and the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, as well as the man’s neighbors, began to manifest so that the crime of animal abuse does not go unpunished.

Despite the fact that in Penal Code of the state of Jalisco, animal abuse is classified as a crime according to Articles 305 and 306, the subject could be released.