Panama.- The controversial video of a woman who attended a baptism wearing a tight dress.

on the account of TikTok @yeinnysaenz, Yeinny uploaded the video of her son’s baptismbut she was criticized for wearing a tight dress to a Catholic celebration.

The woman enters the venue showing off her statuesque body while facing the priest who is giving mass.

Yeinny wrote that that day “was amazing”, however, and there were users of social networks who defended that there was nothing wrong with being dressed that way.

Yeinny decided to wear a neckline at her son’s baptism / Photo: Capture

Yeinny chose a tight white dress with a neckline, in addition to having an opening on the left leg. Netizens commented in a “mockery” tone that she was a sinner for dressing like that, awakening the instinct of “holy” men.

Users of social networks commented on the video / Photo: Capture

“Beauty of a woman, everyone dresses as they wantif many of you do not like to go to a baptism or wedding like this, it is their problem”.

It was an incredible day / Photo: Capture

Women commented on their experiences of being dressed like this for baptismsbut they thought that there must be “respect” in the ceremonies.

Video: They criticize a woman for wearing a tight dress at a baptism

