An alleged thief tried to escape through the roof of a building, for which he was caught climbing the walls and climbing a ledge where neighbors of Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office they cornered him.

A video was broadcast through social networks showing the moment when Mexico City police and residents of the area cornered and detained an alleged thief who was trying to escape.

In the recording, a man without a shirt is observed, climbing on the facade of a building, apparently trying to flee from several men, who also begin to climb the walls to corner him on the cornice of the building.

In the video, the neighbors can be heard yelling at the man “That’s as far as you got… turn yourself in, you bastard…” so it is presumed that they caught him stealing.

The events occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, on the guadalupe causewayin the mayor’s office Gustavo A. Madero.

In addition, a group of policemen from the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) trying to convince the alleged thief to come down from the canopy, which was approximately two meters high.

As this occurs, one of the men who was trying to catch the thief also begins to climb over the walls of the building and manages to get on the ledge to hit him, but after a struggle, both fall to the ground.

In the images you can see the thief lying on the floor due to the strong blow he received after the fall, while the other subject pounces on him.

Immediately, the police elements that were in the place approach to protect the alleged thief who seems not to recover from the fall.

So far, the Secretary of Citizen Security of the CDMX has not ruled on the matter and the legal status of the detainee is unknown.