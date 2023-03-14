A strange specimen called ‘ghost dog’ or ‘del monte’ was found alive in Bolivia and it caught the attention of specialists, since it was found in an urban area when it is an animal that is seen very rarely and lives in jungle areas of the Amazon.

He Atelocynus microtis or also ‘Amazon dog’ has a membrane between its toes similar to that of a duckwalks with a kind of characteristic jump, barks and its food is based on small mammals, fish, fruits and reptiles.

How did they find it?

It is the first collection of an Amazonian dog in Bolivia, the first rescue

The agronomist Ernesto Carlos Balderrama saw him on the campus of the Autonomous University of Beni José Ballivián, in Bolivia. Once he recorded it with his cell phone, he sent the video to one of his colleagues, Dr. Marco Greminger Céspedes.

With the help of some veterinary students from the institution, uniformed policemen, Greminger and Balderrama supported a plan to stop him and prevent him from continuing in air ducts.. They only needed a cage, food and to be totally coordinated so as not to put him at risk.

“The job of capturing this ‘ghost dog’ alive was incredible,” said Julio César in turn. He entered the cage, he was very skinny. I give him 350 grams of chicken liver rich in folic acid, legs and oral rehydration He ate the 10 pieces that I put on him,” Greminger told the local media Environmental News Agency.

When analyzing him, they found that he is between seven and eight months old, so they have not yet “have lowered his testicles to the abdominal part.” It is 97 centimeters long and 39 centimeters high, weighs about four kilograms, and has a characteristic “sourer” and stronger odor than that of the porcupine.

“It is the first collection of an Amazonian dog in Bolivia, the first rescue; neither in the Santa Cruz zoo, nor in any of the Bolivian bioparks there is this specimen,” Greminger stressed in a chat with the aforementioned medium.

The strangeness of the ‘ghost dog’

The animal has been seen on rare occasions. In fact, one of the reports that we have dates back to 1994 when it was found in the Darién of Panamaaccording to the specialized portal Naturalista Colombia -created at the initiative of the California Academy of Sciences, United States, and the National Geographic Society-.

As it is considered one of the “world’s rarest and least known”it is only known that it emits a strong odor when harassed, it has solitary and nocturnal habits, and its body has particular characteristics: fox snout, thick tail and webbed feet, as detailed in the scientific portal.

Its habitat is the forests and Amazon of Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Ecuador. Due to the shape of its legs, in addition to living in extreme environments, it has been recorded that it swims in rivers and streams.

Another of its nicknames is that of ‘not perfect dog’, “alluding to its small ears, different from those of a dog”, as described by the Bioweb scientific information repository.

Veterinarian and ecologist Renata Leite Pitman, a researcher at Duke University and a National Geographic fellow, said that the so-called “ghost dogs,” which she has been studying for 14 years, “are very strange and difficult to see.”

Throughout his career, he has located five in the Amazon basin, where he does his fieldwork, and fitted them with tracking collars to analyze their habits. “They are very shy, totally different from pets,” she explained.

The vet was contacted by Greminger, who asked her to advise him. “I told him what food I had given him. We agreed and coordinated some actions. She recommended that I give him papaya, I had given him guava,” she said. He also said that Pitman congratulated him and described the capture as “incredible”.

DNA, blood, and other series of analyzes were taken from the animal to structure a scientific article. They released him at the National Center for Genetic Improvement of Beni, Bolivia, a space of more than 150 hectares.

*With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)

