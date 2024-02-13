Thailand.- The video of an alleged witch in Thailand and TikTok users claim that it is real due to its horrifying face.

According to the video from the account @el.g4p, it describes that the witch was found when a man from Thailand He was exploring an abandoned site.

Many people warned the explorer that there was a witch in that placeso he decided to go find it to record it.

The subject met the alleged witch When he was investigating, the being appears to be a woman with an extremely terrifying face that leaves him shocked.

Alleged witch / Photo: Capture

The man tries to record the witchbut he runs away in terror, leaving us with a truly surprising video.

Video: They capture their real witch in Thailand

TikTok users reacted to the horror video and many claim that it is an edit or a filter to look like a witch.

“It's not true, it's a filter, I used it“, “She's a demon, not a witch,” users commented, while others reacted with humor and joked.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!