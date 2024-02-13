Thailand.- The video of an alleged witch in Thailand and TikTok users claim that it is real due to its horrifying face.
According to the video from the account @el.g4p, it describes that the witch was found when a man from Thailand He was exploring an abandoned site.
Many people warned the explorer that there was a witch in that placeso he decided to go find it to record it.
The subject met the alleged witch When he was investigating, the being appears to be a woman with an extremely terrifying face that leaves him shocked.
The man tries to record the witchbut he runs away in terror, leaving us with a truly surprising video.
TikTok users reacted to the horror video and many claim that it is an edit or a filter to look like a witch.
“It's not true, it's a filter, I used it“, “She's a demon, not a witch,” users commented, while others reacted with humor and joked.
