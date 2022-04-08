Costa Rica.- A DHL parcel plane broke in two while trying to land at Costa Rica airportLuckily there were none injured people.

The events were recorded on the morning of this Thursday, April 7, at the Costa Rica airport, the Boeing 757 aircraft, which belongs to the parcel company DHL, broke in two when trying to land of emergency.

Videos of the moment of landing of the plane and how it is splitting in two have been viralized on social networks, others show how firefighters carry out rescue maneuvers.

Read more: Plane catches fire after landing on a runway in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, April 7, on runway 07 at the Juan Santamaría Airport, in Costa Rica.

The deputy director of Civil Aviation of Costa Rica, Luis Miranda, mentioned that the pilot declared an emergency and requested instructions to be able to land due to a failure of the hydraulic system on the left side.

When the plane touched down, it left the runway, so elements of the Fire Department went to the scene to carry out rescue maneuvers.

Read more: Anyone there? The terrifying real interview with the demon of the Hodgson case

Two crew members were on the plane that split in two, who did not suffer serious injuries and their health is stable.