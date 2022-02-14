Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- This Sunday afternoon a small plane landed resoundingly on the Mazatlan Culiacan Highway at a point near the Marble toll booth.

According to reports, despite the fact that the aircraft with registration XB-SUA suffered serious damage due to the heavy landing on the road, no injuries or deaths were reported.

As mentioned, the plane had left Culiacán and was destined for the city of Guadalajara Jaliscohowever, shortly after starting the flight, the aircraft presented a mechanical failure, for which the pilot had to descend in an emergency.

Although the versions of the crew of the plane are unknown, the spectacular accident managed to be captured by a motorist who realized that the plane was traveling at a low altitude.

In the video that was shared through social networks, it is observed how the plane descends and from one moment to another, one of its wings hits high ground causing the crashing landing.

In the footage it is also possible to distinguish how a huge cloud of dust rises after the blow. Meanwhile, the driver who filmed the video continued on his way.

Read more: Emergency landing! Plane crashes on the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway in Sinaloa

In other videos it is also shown how the people who were traveling in the plane begin to collect their belongings and after being questioned by motorists, if they need help, they answer that they are fine.