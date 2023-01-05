Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The drug blockades, shootings and fires of vehicles continue in the city of culiacanSinaloa.

In the colony humaya from culiacanthey captured subjects beginning the alleged vehicle fire.

Within the video, courtesy to the outlet, subjects are around a RedPlus truck, dragging branches near it.

A subject aboard a motorcycle is guarding the vehicle while the other starts the fire.

Two more men can be seen observing the events, while civilians film in the street.

Other drug blockades have been registered around the area, while the events have spread to Los Mochis, Guasave, Ahome and more municipalities in Sinaloa.

The fires and drug blockades are due to the report of the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, alias “El Ratón”.

Ovid, son of “El Chapo” Guzmanwas allegedly arrested under an operation by federal forces.

We recommend you read

The federal government will hold a conference at the National Palace to provide more information on the violent events in Sinaloa.