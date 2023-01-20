Sweden.- A strange phenomenon of light was projected on a snowy mountain in Sweden and the video went viral on social media.
“A rare solar halo appears over a mountain in Sweden“, says the description of the video.
The stunning video shows how sunlight forms a halo with four bright spots, the tourists who were on the mountain took out their cell phones to record the moment. Netizens were amazed by the rare phenomenon of light.
Although many might take it as a divine or paranormal sign, it actually has its explanation, since these halos of light are formed by the refraction of sunlight with ice crystals.
VIDEO: They capture strange phenomenon of light on a mountain in Sweden
