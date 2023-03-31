Peru.- Through TikTok, the impressive video of an alleged UFO in the sky of San Miguel, in Lima, Peru.

UFO videos have gone viral on TikTok, since thanks to technology, anyone can record the suspicious lights they see in the sky.

TikTok user @marisolgutierrezmakeup, shared the recording of the UFO looking for an explanation about what he caught from the window of his building.

Marisol explained that she was on the top floor of the building in San Miguel, where he was able to appreciate the alleged UFO and that before dark, “shapes that looked like angels” were seen.

VIDEO: They capture an alleged UFO in San Miguel, Peru

In the video you can see the houses and in the sky the lights that remain static. Users commented that they also saw lights in different parts of Lima.

“I swear I saw one just like it in Chorrillos, on the beach.” “Very strange, it’s happening all over the world… the world powers are up to something or they really are UFOs and they will make themselves known.”