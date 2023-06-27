Tamaulipas.- In social networks, the researcher jamie maussan shared the video of an alleged flotilla of UFOs over Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas.

through the account from Twitter @jaimemaussan1 shared the video of the UFO flotilla of Valle Hermoso captured on June 20, 2023.

“They had a very bright light“, was described and presumably had at least five unidentified objects that were seen by the inhabitants from the Valle Hermoso community, of which four were spherical in shape and one in the shape of a dark-colored disc.

The video was captured by Mrs. Verónica Talavera using her cell phone.

Social media users reacted to the video and They commented on their experiences with unidentified flying objects.

“In Mty, NL, the same June 20, through the Sierra Madre, I saw exactly a sphere similar to the one in Poland, but I couldn’t take a video since I didn’t have my cell phone on hand, probably this is what they captured in Tamaulipas, It was exactly on June 20”.

