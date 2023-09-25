Mexican news media are playing a video placed in social networkswhere it is appreciated the audio of a mass in a community of Pueblawhere a priest supposedly calls parishioners to do not vote for Morena, for the sake of “his children”.

According to publications, the audio comes out of the speaker of the Tepetzintla parish.

In that audio, attributed to priest named Ismael “N”it is emphasized that “It is not advisable to continue voting for Morena“.

He video It is one minute and 18 seconds long, and shows as an image the top of a parish with a gray horn or speaker, in a town surrounded by high hills thick with undergrowth, and the image moves a little to the sides; along with the image, someone’s message is heard.

At the beginning of the audio, you can hear something that certain supports that are provided people in Mexico were already there before the government of Andrés Manuel López Obradorbut that the support before was not given “to such large amounts, why?, because they were not buying wills“, stands out.

“So: Be careful, be careful, okay? because in you is the freedom and the future of your children, your adolescentsbe careful, It is not advisable to continue voting for Morena“continues the voice, presumably from priest at church.

He goes on to say that even the priests in Mexico are at risk of what happens to them in Nicaraguawhere, the voice affirms, the Archbishop of that country is in prison, as well as priests and other people such as catechists.

The man who speaks asks God may he “strengthen us, and give us wisdom to determine what is good for us and what is good for your children“I don’t have children, I don’t worry, but you who have children, what are you going to give to your children?

