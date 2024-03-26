Hidalgo.- The video that caused outrage among TikTok usersas a man was seen using a razor to shave.

In the account of TikTok @brendaplascencia713a user expressed her dissatisfaction, since a man was shaving in the hot springs of the Tolantongo Caves, Hidalgo.

With the audio of “We painted the whole house”, which emphasizes that something is out of placeas the man is shown shaving in a tourist area.

“It's not worth people”, the user wrote upset and added that it made her very angry. “Wanting to run him, because he was going with his family and the family didn't tell him anything… retrograde ball.” She wrote in the video.

The man took out a rake / Photo: Capture

TikTok users commented on the video and left various comments, since being a tourist place, it ruins vacation momentsin addition to generating pollution.

Users complained about the man / Photo: Capture

“There is supposed to be surveillance, they tell you the rules on how to enter the caves”, “People leave the ranch, never their ranch”, “That's why I avoid going out to beaches, spas and the like during Holy Week.”

