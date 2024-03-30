Brazil.- Through X (formerly Twitter), the video of a man went viral, which was compared to Mr Ramon because of their similarity.

Don Ramón was one of the most beloved characters of Chavo del 8, program created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Many Mexicans said that Ramón Valdés was an unforgettable character, and through social networks the video of a man similar to Mr Ramon.

The man, whose identity is still a mystery, was dressed the same as the character in the Chavo del 8: Jeans, black t-shirt and a blue hat.

Brazilian Don Ramón / Photo: Capture

Users have named it “Don Ramón from real life“.

The video went viral / Photo: Capture

“I can't believe it, Mr Ramon is alive and living in Brazil”, “Don Ramón is truly a legend and his legacy lives on in Brazil”.

Video: They capture a man in Brazil identical to Don Ramón del Chavo del 8

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!