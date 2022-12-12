During the festivities at Guadalupe’s Virgin on the Colonia Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Querétaro, parishioners went to the Saint Michael the Archangel Church to witness the fireworks show that they would offer to the community.

However, the fireworks went out of control causing a strong explosion, leaving 14 people injured, one of them seriously, so emergency services quickly mobilized to the scene.

Three of them had taken their own means to the hospital, while another was taken by the emergency services in a serious situation and the rest did not require transfer to the hospital, while three others suffered serious injuries.

Likewise, state authorities reviewed the damage to the structure of the church, and to the 10 vehicles that were in the parking area after the explosion, also arriving at the Civil Protection personnel.

Explosion in Edomex left 26 injured

During the same early morning of December 12, but in the town of San Felipe Teotitlán, Mexico stateanother explosion of fireworks left at least 26 people injured, during the celebrations of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

This after the fireworks transported by a local patrol, which would be used in religious festivities, detonated causing the vehicle to burn, as well as affecting the surroundings.

For this reason, emergency services from Nopaltepec, Axapusco, Otumba and San Martín de Las Pirámides arrived at the scene, which transferred the victims to different hospitals in the Mexican region.