A video circulating on Facebook has caused Opinions divided by the treatment that an employee of a cinema, of the Cinemex chain in Michoacán, has towards a dog that was inside the facilities.

In the video, 30 seconds long, it is observed how the employee violently removes the dog.

He pulls it towards the exit while the animal makes some sounds of despair. Upon reaching the exit, the employee pulls the dog with some force and then closes the door and then leaves.

The video was released on social networks on March 5 and has generated various opinions among Internet users.

There are those who indicate that if it causes outrage, the person who recorded it should have removed the animal or taken it home to vaccinate it, deworm it, and take care of it.

“I think, he’s hungry, it’s clear that he’s noble because it hurt him and even so he didn’t do anything to the boy, it’s too bad to take him out like that!” another person commented on the video that was released.

So far, neither the employee nor the cinema chain, which has a presence throughout Mexico, has ruled on the matter.. According to the information that has been disseminated, this event occurred at Cinemex, Estadio branch in Morelia.

Although Cinemex is a chain of cinemas that is called “pet friendly”, that is, pets are allowed to enter some establishments and projection rooms, apparently the dog that appears in the video was not accompanied.

These functions, special for pets, are special and announced by the cinema chain; To ensure the well-being of the pets, technical adjustments are made in the room, such as: the projection volume is reduced to 50%, the air conditioning is kept at a low level and the light is dim.

Not all projections, nor all complexes are open to pets. To guarantee the hygiene of the complexes, after each “pet friendly” function, the room is subjected to a deep cleaning and disinfection process.