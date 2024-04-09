Relatives of Brando Arellano, murdered young man On January 19, police in Lerdo de Tejada interrupted a rally of the candidate to the governorship of Veracruz for Morena, Rocío Nahle Garcíato demand justice and a private meeting with her but the candidate refused their conditions and ended up booed.

Initially, the applicant agreed to speak with Brando's mother, but on the condition that she be allowed to finish the event and that it be a private audience between the two.

However, the young man's mother requested that he speak to the entire group of protesters, to which Nahle responded: “We are not going to politicize an issue like this.”

A man who was in the place began to shout “that's why we are not going to vote for youbecause in Lerdo we do not want corrupt people (…) we want justice for Brando.”

Rocío Nahle left the scene while the mother of the murdered young man shouted “the candidate didn't want to talk to me.” After this, the group of protesters began to boo the candidate and demanded that she leave.

In this regard, the former secretary of energy took a position on her social networks, disqualifying the protest and He assured that it was a setup.

“The opposition, due to lack of people and proposals, does what always characterizes it 'scandal and montage' but we already know them,” he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Brando case

Brando de Jesús Arellano was shot to death on January 19, 2024 by municipal police from Lerdo de Tejada, Veracruz.

The 27-year-old was a family man of two little ones: a two-year-old girl with a heart disease; and a seven-year-old boy.

Brando was shot twice while he was inside his vehicle. Given this, the residents of Lerdo de Tejada rebelled and arrested four of the five police officers involved. After this, they set fire to two patrol cars and set fire to the Municipal Palace.

The inhabitants of the municipality reported that it was common for the police to detain people, beat them and plant drugs on them to arrest them and ask them for money in exchange for releasing them.

For its part, the Veracruz Government Secretariat He published a statement on his networks in which he assured that it is false that there was no justice in Brando's murder.

At the moment There are two people detained and linked to the process and one more who has an arrest warrant against him. However, two of the four people who were initially detained have already been released due to lack of evidence.

The secretariat called for not politicizing crime:

“We regret that some media and a small group want to politicize or profit politically from this regrettable fact. We will continue working for justice and so that there is no impunity in Veracruz,” the statement says.