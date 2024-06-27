Mexico City.- Legislators from Morena and allied parties offered respect to Minister Norma Piña if she attends the first forum tomorrow to analyze the reform of the Judiciary proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The offer was made after calling the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation corrupt, questioning Piña’s income and demanding the sentences issued.

During the session of the Permanent Commission, the majority decided to advance the debate on the forums that begin tomorrow on judicial reform in the Chamber of Deputies, with the same topic that will be addressed in the analysis table “What Judicial Power do we have? What Judicial Branch do we want?”

Deputy Hamlet García assured that it will be a historic, republican and respectful dialogue and that they expect the attendance of the 11 ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, and that if each one wanted to speak, they would have the opportunity to do so.

Then he faced the president of the Court and pointed out that six members of the Judiciary Council will also be able to participate.

“I mean six, because Minister Norma Piña will attend with a double hat, as president of the Supreme Court and as president of the Federal Judiciary Council.

“I regret to inform you that you will not be able to use your voice on two occasions, one as president of the Court and another as president of the Judicial Council, since although they are two functions they are concentrated in the same person, but we will listen to you respectfully because the The investiture with which she is going to speak to the Chamber of Deputies is the one that the Constitution currently recognizes,” said García Almaguer.

He stressed that they also want to hear from the representatives of the associations of judges and magistrates, and workers of the Federal Judicial Branch.

“With this full respect, we invite the Court to reason whether it is sustainable for both institutions, Council and Court, to be headed by the same person. In this self-critical exercise, tell us what you think.

“To the Council of the Judiciary, (say) if the system of nepotism is sustainable with figures of up to 80 percent of family members embedded in the Federal Judicial Branch, in the case of magistrates compared to only 34 percent of those who provide judicial service. technical nature,” questioned the deputy.

He warned that this is where inequality is also seen, because those who are placing family members in the Federal Judiciary are the judging people.

He asked the judges, and the president of that association, if they think it is correct that only 24 percent of the judges in the country are women, because parity mandates all bodies and powers.

He insisted that the workers’ representatives express their opinion about the benefits, luxuries, privileges and excesses of ministers, magistrates and judges, who receive more than 700 thousand pesos annually in risk bonuses.

On the other hand, he said, that protection is not granted to the actuary who notifies the sentence or to the secretary who signs the sentence.

In her participation in the plenary session, the representative of Morena, Marisol García Segura, also recalled the expenses of the Judiciary, a product of the taxes that Mexicans pay, such as two billion pesos in insurance for medical expenses of civilian personnel; more than one billion pesos in property maintenance for the provision of administrative services or 15 million pesos in cell phones.

“Only the Minister President will pocket 3 million gross pesos, just for salary. In addition, more than half a million pesos for bonuses,” he remarked against Piña.

He also recalled that ministers earn more than the President of the Republic, which violates the Constitution.

He criticized that despite these expenses, the opposition has the “effrontery” to speak out against the reform and misinforms the people.

“The only truth is that this reform is essential to put an end to the opulence, inefficiency, elitism and corruption in which the highest body of the Judicial Branch of the Federation operates.

“I tell you this: the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is and will be corrupt and we want reform,” he warned almost shouting in the gallery.

Adriana Bustamante, also a Morena deputy, said that the forums show the willingness to incorporate the visions, concerns and recommendations of all sectors and actors involved in a participatory and democratic exercise.

“The reform is not about, as members of the opposition would have us believe, about electing judges, magistrates and ministers as is currently the case.

“The autonomy of the Judiciary is not at risk either, much less is the Supreme Court intended to disappear,” he stated.

PAN deputy Martha Romo pointed out that the reform of the Judiciary can unify positions in Congress and that her party is open to dialogue, but there was no congruence between what is said and what is on paper.

“We are concerned about several points, first, the popular election of ministers, magistrates and judges we definitely do not see as the solution,” he said.

He said that this election favors the intervention of different powers and the participation of drug trafficking, political parties and other interests.

“We are also concerned that this type of model may have magistrates as a way, even, of commitments to different ways of thinking,” he said about an affinity with Morena.

PAN senator Julen Rementería insisted that he did not see how the election of ministers, judges and magistrates was going to combat corruption and generate greater justice and less impunity in the country.

Morena senator José Narro Céspedes affirmed that more ministers like Lenia Batres were necessary to listen to the people.

For Movimiento Ciudadano, Senator Ruth Alejandra López also recognized that a comprehensive reform is required to attack the “wound of violence”, impunity, corruption and injustice that millions of people in Mexico suffer every day.

“This country does not need more Lenias, we need truly trained dispensers of justice, experts who resolve according to the law, not who hinder or stain the judicial work with politicking,” he responded to Narro about Batres.

Emilio Álvarez Icaza, senator of the Plural Group, recalled that a new reform is being discussed, without having evaluated the results of the modifications made to seven laws three years ago, of what was called a structural reform in the Judiciary.

“An accurate, key and measured discussion involves evaluating what has happened with these legislative modifications that perhaps had a very regrettable attempt to illegally and unconstitutionally extend the presidency of Minister Zaldívar. And today we see the role it is playing,” he criticized the ask for a real diagnosis of the country’s justice problems.

Cristina Ruiz, from the PRI, defended that there is an autonomous Judicial Branch in Mexico and considered that it is irresponsible to point out that the entire judicial system is corrupt.

He said that it is claimed that there is no expeditious justice, amidst the cuts to the budget of the Judiciary and the lowest spending in that area among OECD countries.

Only .63 percent of the GDP is allocated to the justice system, when the average in said organization is 1.74 percent, he indicated.

“Since 2018, the Judiciary has suffered cuts year after year, these have impacted its entire operation, but yes, we want a Judiciary of 100, without investment,” he claimed.

Monreal confirms participation of ‘everyone’

Senator Ricardo Monreal reported that the participation of “everyone”, including ministers and judges, has been confirmed for the first forum on judicial reform, which will be held this Thursday.

Upon leaving the transition house, he announced that the Judicial Branch workers’ union and the association of judges and magistrates will also participate.

“Everyone (will participate), those who are confirmed are the ministers, the advisors, the coordinators of parliamentary groups, practically all of them are confirmed,” he said.

“It is going to be an important meeting of the republic, there will also be a representative of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, the union of workers of the Judiciary, the association of judges and magistrates, they are all confirmed.”

In an interview, Monreal stated that around 30 people are expected to participate during the inauguration of the so-called “national dialogues on the constitutional reform of the Judiciary.”

“There will be ministers, legislators, magistrates and members of the Legislative Branch,” reiterated Monreal, who confirmed the holding of nine forums.

-Are you willing to make modifications (to the initiative)? He was asked.

“We are going to see. The sessions are for that purpose, to review how to improve or perfect or enrich the initiatives,” he responded.