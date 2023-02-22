During the morning of February 21, a motorist captured with his cell phone camera the exact moment in which an assailant took advantage of the traffic on Conscripto Avenue to strip the driver of a white car of his belongings.

In the images you can see a man dressed in a black jacket and pants, near the window of the vehicle, intimidating whoever was behind the wheel, in the middle of rush hour traffic.

After achieving his goal, you can see how he keeps a gun in his clothes and runs out of the place carrying what appears to be a backpack belonging to the victim.

In the recording of just 22 seconds, the offender can be seen fleeing against the flow of vehicles, to avoid any reaction from the motorist, after which the attacker is out of sight and the video ends.

Said assault took place on Avenida Conscripto at the height of Centro Banamex and Campo Militar 1in the limits of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office and the Mexican municipality of Naucalpan.

VIDEO: