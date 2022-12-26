Nuevo Laredo.- While hundreds of people celebrate Christmas, a message was leaked on social networks video where the exact moment in which Armed men ambush elements of the Secretary of National SecurityHe (Sedena) in one of the streets of Nuevo LaredoTamaulipas.

According to unofficial information, the attackers are alleged members of the Northeast Cartel. However, the authorities have not issued official information on the armed aggression.

In the images that make the rounds on social networks, elements of the Sedena can be seen transiting aboard two official units, when at a crossing they are intercepted by armed men at the moment a red car appears that escapes at full speed.

Faced with this situation, the soldiers began to repel the aggression, starting the exchange of bullets that lasted for a few minutes.

About five soldiers used the truck provided as a shield to protect their integrity, while one of them begins to give instructions with his arm to organize the response.

At least one of the alleged attackers was killed during the armed confrontation, according to some local media. Similarly, it is presumed that this event occurred in recent days, but the exact date is unknown.