armed subjects aboard a vehicle ambushed to elements of the Municipal Police of Soledad de Graciano, in San Luis Potosi.

The events were recorded this Monday morning at the colony El Morrowhere also originated a persecution that ended with theinsurance of a truck with tactical gear.

According to the General Directorate of Municipal Public Security (DGSPM) of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, San Luis Potosí, they managed to repel an aggression carried out by armed men.

From which originated a persecution between cops and bullies fortunately no injured people were reported.

Local media detailed that only the patrol in which the DGSPM elements were circulating was damaged with various firearm projectile impacts.

In the aforementioned colony, a strong police operation was implemented to find the alleged attackers, who fled after the attack.