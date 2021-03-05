A video was leaked on social networks where three teachers, who are part of the faculty of the University of Mendoza, openly mock their students and debate who to approve and who not based on sympathy, and not to academic performance.

In the images, the teachers of one of the most expensive higher education houses in the province of Mendoza mockingly debate grades finals for students.

In what was a virtual examination table, the teachers they laughed and made fun of the students once one of them finished rendering through a video call.

Through a statement, the authorities of the Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design of the University of Mendoza announced that will carry out an investigation and that they ordered the realization of a “summary information”, from which they will adopt the corresponding measures.

The statement from the University of Mendoza.

In their evaluation, the teachers reveal issues related to the personality of the students to pass them or not. With one of the students, they tease because she speaks confidently. And at another time, they say they approve of a student so as not to see her again. “I give it a six so you don’t hear it anymore, I don’t want to see her anymore”Says one of them.

“Hire this girl to teach the class because she thinks she’s the teacher. Besides, the girl has a tone very sure of herself that fucks you“, she is heard saying to one of the teachers in charge of taking the exam.

The video caused outrage on social media, had thousands of views and was widely shared. “We’re going to do shit last too,” says one of the teachers at the end of the video.

LGP