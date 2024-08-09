Yeison López is Colombia’s second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Colombian was participating in the weightlifting event for the 89 kg category and made it onto the podium.

López secured the medal after lifting 210 kg in his last attempt of the clean and jerk stage. In the end, he won silver in the event, only beaten by Bulgarian Karlos Nasar.

This is how the Colombian won silver

The Colombian started well at the start

In the first lift of the snatch, Lopez managed to lift 175kg and was among the best from the start. The Colombian was one of the last to start the lifting round.

In the second attempt, the Colombian tried to lift 180 kg, which he was unable to lift. However, he recovered the score and was in second place, lacking the push.

In the sprint he secured the medal

The Colombian lifted 205 in his first attempt in the clean and jerk and placed himself among the best. However, he needed more weight to be able to feel comfortable.

Urgent Colombia 🇨🇴 Yeison López is close to winning a medal for Colombia It has 180km in start-up

205 in Clean and Jerk Add 385 we are close Colombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/pHM1NRvw2m — Luis Anibal Rincon Arguello. ® 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) August 9, 2024

In the second attempt he requested 210 but it was not until the last attempt in the clean and jerk that he managed to lift the required weight. Yeison López secured the silver medal in Paris 2024 and becomes the second medalist for the country in this edition.

Yeison Lopez second attempt, 210 kg for the medal🥇, pushing for everything to continue like this and for the Colombian to secure the podium🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/n1T16RtWrh — Zdenek🏜️🌵 (@Zdenek9911) August 9, 2024

